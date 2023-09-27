Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk; urge owners to park outdoors in US

The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV and Kia's Sorrento SUV.
Documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short, which can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are done.
Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, but owners won't be notified by mail until November.
Firefighters and startups are using AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizon for signs of smoke
The Russian foreign minister says the conflict will be resolved on the battlefield if Kyiv and the West stuck to that stance
He says migrants who risk drowning at sea 'must be rescued' because doing so was 'a duty of humanity'
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says won't interfere with judiciary's decisions, adds fair elections can take place without Imran Khan or hundreds of PTI members who are jailed
Drugs recovered at the crime scene could have killed 500,000 people, New York Police Department said
The Israeli PM says historic peace with Saudi Arabia will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict
The former PM remains in jail after being convicted in a graft case in August despite his three-year sentence being suspended by a court