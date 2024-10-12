Hundreds of Hilton hotel workers walk off the job in Seattle

Photo: Reuters File. Image used for illustrative purpose

More than a hundred Hilton hotel workers in Seattle have walked off the job calling for higher wages, fair staffing and workloads, and the reversal of COVID-19 era cuts, the Unite Here union said on Saturday.

"The weeklong strikes by 374 workers at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport and Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center will last until the early hours of October 19," the union said.

Hilton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A total of over 4,300 hotel workers are now on strike at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels in Honolulu, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

Around 2,000 workers walked off the job in September at Hilton's largest hotel in the world, the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.