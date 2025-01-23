Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid: Palestinian official

A view shows an empty road in the city of Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on January 23, 2025. — Reuters

A Palestinian official said hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.

"Hundreds of camp residents have begun leaving after the Israeli army, using loudspeakers on drones and military vehicles, ordered them to evacuate the camp," where Israel's military launched an intense military operation this week, Jenin governor Kamal Abu Al Rub told AFP.

The army told AFP that it was "unaware of any evacuation orders for residents in Jenin as of now".

Salim Saadi, a Jenin resident who lives on the edge of the refugee camp, told AFP that the army had asked camp residents to leave between 9.00am and 5.00pm.

"There are dozens of camp residents who have begun to leave", he said.

"The army is in front of my house. They could enter at any moment." The Israeli military launched an operation in Jenin on Tuesday, saying it aims to uproot Palestinian militants in the camp and the city. The offensive began just days after a ceasefire deal paused fighting in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli assault has killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured 40 more, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "Operation Iron Wall", as it has been dubbed, will "eradicate terrorism" in the West Bank city known as a bastion of Palestinian militancy.