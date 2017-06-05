How the 1967 Arab-Israeli war began

Historians now believe that in fact, the Israeli air force opened the hostilities in crushing the Egyptian air bases.

Occupied Jerusalem - Fifty years on, the repercussions of the Six-Day War continue to reverberate around the Middle East.

By AFP Published: Mon 5 Jun 2017, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Jun 2017, 12:06 PM