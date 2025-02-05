Hope turns to regret among Syrians returning home from Turkey

Syrian Ahmed Al Sheikh, who returned to his homeland from neighbouring Turkey after the fall of Bashar Al Assad, plays with his children at a park near damaged buildings in Aleppo on January 25, 2025. — Reuters file

Ahmed Al Sheikh's excitement at returning to his homeland from neighbouring Turkey after the fall of Bashar Al Assad has turned to bitter disappointment at the grim living conditions in Syria after some 13 years of war.

Sheikh is one of 35,000 Syrians who left Turkey for Syria full of hope in the first three weeks after Assad was toppled on December 8, giving up the right to come back to Turkey after signing a voluntary return document.

Turkey's refugee association says many, like him, are now disillusioned by the reality of life in a war-ravaged country.

"I was shocked by the catastrophic situation, which was beyond my expectations," said Sheikh, 35, speaking in his home after returning to Aleppo, eight years after he fled to Turkey. He said that water and electricity are frequently cut off and internet communication is almost non-existent.

Migrant returns are a key element of burgeoning ties between Syria and Nato-member Turkey, which is emerging as a power broker able to wield influence economically and diplomatically. Syria's transitional President Ahmed Al Sharaa visited Ankara on Tuesday, discussing an expected rapid expansion of economic ties.

The presence of nearly three million Syrians in Turkey has become a sensitive political issue. Many have faced bouts of anti-migrant sentiment that made them feel like unwanted guests, and some rushed to the border after rebels forced Assad out.

"Most of the refugees were initially excited about returning after the fall of the Assad regime, but this excitement faded over time," said Kadri Gungorur, social welfare director of the Refugees Association in Turkey, citing complaints such as the lack of education and health services.

"Some families feel regret and want to return," he said. "When they compare the living conditions in Turkey with Syria, we can accept that Turkey offers them more opportunities."

Bid to support voluntary returns

Sheikh was among those enthused by the rebels' victory, dreaming of rebuilding his bombed Aleppo home. He vowed to go back as soon as Assad fell, despite friends' efforts to dissuade him. Now he is dismayed by the comparatively poor living conditions and scarcity of job and education opportunities.

"I started thinking about returning to Turkey because my life was stable there, and my children were in school. My living conditions were stable," he said. "But I can't go back now because I signed a voluntary return document."

Due to such negative experiences, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced at the end of 2024 a scheme designed to enable migrants to better plan their return home.

The scheme entitles the heads of Syrian migrant families to visit Syria three times between January and June this year, according to an Interior Ministry document.

Between Assad's fall and late January, 81,576 Syrians had entered Syria, indicating a slight fall in the daily rate of returns from December to some 1,600 a day, Yerlikaya said. It was unclear how many of those returning in January had signed the voluntary return document.

During a visit to Turkey last week, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi expressed support for Turkey's refugee response and voluntary returns.

He praised the policy of what he called "go-and-see visits", saying they were "a best practice, as it allows refugees to assess conditions for themselves and can pave the way for sustainable returns to Syria". 'Perhaps in the future' Some Syrians are more inclined to wait and see. Syrian chemist Jafer, 27, came to Turkey 12 years ago and will not consider returning with his wife and three children until conditions improve. "My children are currently well-adjusted in Turkey, which makes staying here more likely since they have adapted to life, language, and education in Turkey," he said. "Some people will return, but the lack of basic necessities prevents them from doing so. They think about returning, but not now, perhaps in the future." It is an option no longer open to Sheikh. He was forced out of Aleppo in late 2016 when Assad forces, with the support of Russian air strikes, seized control of the eastern part of the city from rebels. He went on to build a stable life for his wife and four children in Turkey. He has opened a mobile phone repair shop in Aleppo, but his plan to fix his house there is on hold.

"I don't know if the project will succeed here in the country or if it will fail. If it fails, I will have lost everything I earned during my time in Turkey."