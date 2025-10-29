Popular Thai inhaler recalled for failing 'microbial contamination standards'

A popular Thai inhaler manufacturer has recalled a batch of its product after Thailand's food and drug administration on Tuesday, October 28, said it failed to meet the required standards in microbial contamination tests.

The FDA, in a 3-page advisory, said that the Batch '000332' of 'Herbal Inhaler Formula 2' failed microbial contamination standards.

The authority said that it had sent samples to the Department of Medical Sciences for analysis and that the "results revealed that the product failed to meet the microbial contamination standards". It exceeded the limits for Total Aerobic Microbial Count, Total Combined Yeasts and Moulds Count, and contained Clostridium spp.

The Thai FDA added that the product has been classified as a “non-standard herbal product”, according to the Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562 (2019), Section 60(2).

The company, Hong Thai, swiftly issued a statement, emphasising that "customer safety is [their] highest priority", while informing customers that they were aware of the issue.

“The company fully acknowledges and accepts the results of the FDA’s inspection with utmost respect,” Hong Thai Herbal said in a statement on Facebook.

“We sincerely apologise to our partners for any inconvenience and to our valued customers for any concern caused,” the company said. “We deeply appreciate your continued understanding, trust, and support.”

The authority said that according to Section 58(2) of the Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562 (2019), "any person who manufactures non-standard herbal products is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, and/or a fine not exceeding 200,000 baht, under Section 103".

Adding that any person who sells non-standard herbal products "is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or a fine not exceeding 50,000 baht, or both, under Section 104".