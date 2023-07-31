Holy Quran set alight again at protest outside Sweden parliament

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says his country is in the most serious security situation since World War II

Protesters hold copies of holy Quran as they demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 6:08 PM

Two men set the holy Quran alight outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, at a protest similar to previous ones that have sparked tensions between Sweden and Middle Eastern countries.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the holy Quran, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque in late June — sparking outrage and condemnation across the Middle East.

The duo also staged a similar protest outside Iraq's embassy in Stockholm on July 20, where they stomped on the religious text but did not burn it.

Swedish police granted a permit for the protest by campaigners hoping to see holy Quran banned in the country, according to local media.

"I will burn it many times, until you ban it," organiser Salwan Najem told Expressen newspaper.

AFP requested a copy of the application in addition to the permit from police, but did not immediately get a response.

Sweden has already seen its diplomatic relations with several Middle Eastern nations strained over previous protests involving holy Quran desecrations.

Swedish police have previously stressed they only grant permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during the events.

Both previous protests have led to widespread outrage and condemnations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose support is crucial for Sweden's candidacy to join the NATO defence alliance, has expressed deep anger at the holy Quran burnings.

Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.

On Sunday, neighbouring Denmark said it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts, citing security concerns following a backlash over incidents that saw holy Quran desecrated in the country.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said a similar process was already under way, while noting his country was in "the most serious security situation since World War II".

"Here at home we know that states, state-like actors and individuals can take advantage of the situation," Kristersson said in a post to Instagram.

Swedish and Danish envoys have been summoned in a slew of Middle Eastern nations.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for a meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address holy Quran desecrations in both Sweden and Denmark.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday that he had been in contact with several of his counterparts among the 57 member states of the organisation ahead of the meeting and sent a letter to all members.

In a statement, Billstrom said that he had informed them about the process for granting permits for public gatherings in Sweden and that police made such decisions independently.

Billstrom added that he had also reiterated that "the Swedish Government has been very clear in its rejection of the Islamophobic acts carried out by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden".