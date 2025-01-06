HMPV outbreak: How the virus is transmitted; symptoms, treatment explained

While mild, the illness can cause severe complications like pneumonia, especially in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems
People wearing face masks. Photo: Reuters/File
The number of cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that causes flu-like symptoms, is increasing in China. The country's disease control authority said it was monitoring the system for pneumonia of unknown origin, with cases of some respiratory diseases expected to rise through the winter.
This outbreak comes five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, and reports suggest the virus is spreading rapidly. After China, Malaysia has experienced a notable surge in HMPV infections in recent months. Cases have also been detected in India.
Video circulating on social media showed a hospital in China overwhelmed with patients suffering from flu. However, last week, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season.
"The diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared with the previous year. I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China," she said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Recently, China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration held a press conference to share information about the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in China during the winter time.
Human Metapneumovirus is a respiratory infection that causes symptoms similar to the common cold and influenza. While the illness is typically mild, it can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms of HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and sore throat. These typically emerge three to six days after exposure. In some cases, severe illness caused by HMPV may necessitate hospitalisation.
The estimated incubation period is 3 to 6 days, and the median duration of illness can vary depending upon severity but is similar to other respiratory infections caused by viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Pervention.
Most patients recover at home within a few days, with the majority of cases being mild. However, young children, adults over 65, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of severe illness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The first infection with HMPV is more likely to cause severe illness, which is why young children are at greater risk. After the first infection, individuals gain some immunity, which typically leads to milder, cold-like symptoms in subsequent infections.
HMPV spreads through direct contact with an infected person. It can also be transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces, coughing, sneezing, or shaking hands. If symptoms worsen, individuals may experience a severe cough, wheezing, and shortness of breath. In these cases, it's important to seek medical help immediately.
Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent HMPV. Treatment is mostly geared toward easing symptoms. Over-the-counter medications to control pain and fever, along with a decongestant will provide relief, according to lung.org.
Contact a healthcare provider if:
You can help prevent the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses by following these steps:
In addition, cleaning possible contaminated surfaces (such as doorknobs and shared toys) may potentially help stop the spread of HMPV.
Along with Malaysia and India, Hong Kong has reported a few cases of HMPV. Neighbouring countries like Cambodia and Taiwan are keeping a close watch on the situation.
In 2024, Malaysia reported 327 cases of HMPV, a 45 per cent increase from 225 cases in 2023, as per Strait Times. The Malaysian Health Ministry has urged the public to adopt preventive measures to curb the spread of HMPV.
Indian authorities have confirmed the detection of two cases in Karnataka, which were identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens. Both the infants had no history of international travel.
NOTE: Consult a specialist or your doctor for more information and treatment.
ALSO READ: