Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai win 2026 Nobel chemistry prize

Winners share $1.2 million, as well as the fame of winning arguably the world's most prestigious science award

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 7 Oct 2026, 1:59 PM
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Scientists Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis," the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

The more than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the winners share 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), as well as the fame of winning arguably the world's most prestigious science award.

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