Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 20 dead, 80 injured

Average annual emissions hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of CO2 or its equivalent in other gases
Heavy rains swept through Pakistan’s northwest on Saturday, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured, authorities said.
Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said, uprooting trees and knocking down electrical transmission towers.
Officials were working to provide emergency relief to the injured, Ahmed said.
Last year, monsoon rains and flooding devastated Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting around 33 million people, displacing nearly 8 million.
To mitigate the effects of natural disasters, the government in it national budget draft presented on Friday allocated $1.3 billion for climate resilience.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation.
Sharif also ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea. The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150kmph was on a course toward the country’s south, Pakistan's disaster management agency said.
ALSO READ:
Average annual emissions hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of CO2 or its equivalent in other gases
The notion that art can improve mental well-being is something many people intuitively understand but can lose sight of — especially if we have become disconnected from the dancing, creative writing, drawing and singing we used to enjoy as children
When this volcano erupted in 2018, it destroyed more than 700 homes
Ariha Shah, an Indian national, was placed in the custody of the Youth Welfare Office of Germany (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021
The central probe agency was roped in by the Ministry of Railways after a preliminary inquiry flagged possible tampering with the electronic interlocking system
Small cameras, robotic arms and surgical instruments were inserted using small entry holes in the woman's lower belly
Take a look at who features on this niche list