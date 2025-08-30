Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike: News agency

The head of Yemen's Houthis was killed in an Israeli airstrike along with other officials earlier this week, the group announced on Saturday.

Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi, who was appointed last year, is the most senior official known to have been killed in a series of Israeli strikes during the war in Gaza.

"We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy," a Houthi statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," it added.

The Israeli military struck in the area of Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital, on Thursday. The Houthis, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians, have frequently fired missiles and drones at Israel during the Gaza war.

Israeli forces "struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target", the Israeli military said at the time.

The group controls large parts of Yemen, which has been gripped by war since 2014.