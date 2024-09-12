Harvey Weinstein charged in New York with additional crimes, prosecutor says

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York, U.S., July 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters file

Harvey Weinstein has been hit with new criminal charges in New York, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday, as the Manhattan district attorney's office prepares to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his rape conviction.

Jurors in Manhattan found Weinstein, 72, guilty on rape charges in 2020, but the New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

Manhattan prosecutors said in July that they were investigating additional violent sexual assaults allegedly committed by Weinstein after more women agreed to testify against the Miramax studio co-founder. He has denied ever having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg did not specify the new charges Weinstein faces during a hearing before Judge Curtis Farber in New York state court in Manhattan.

Farber has tentatively set a trial date for Nov. 12, but has said he is open to considering an earlier start.

Weinstein's lawyer has said it was unfair for prosecutors to seek to add additional victims to the case after the conviction was overturned.

"Once again we have a hotline: '1-800 Get Harvey," defense attorney Arthur Aidala said in court on July 9.

The onetime Hollywood kingmaker's health has deteriorated significantly in recent years, according to his representatives, and he is confined to a wheelchair due to back problems.

Despite the reversal of his New York conviction, Weinstein has remained in custody at the Rikers Island jail complex because of a separate rape conviction in California.

He was moved to the prison ward of a New York hospital in July with multiple ailments including COVID-19.

Weinstein's initial conviction in New York was a milestone for the #MeToo movement, in which women accused hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics and other fields of sexual misconduct.

A jury found Weinstein sexually assaulted former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. They are among more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the New York case, and to 16 years in prison for the separate California case.

In that case, a Los Angeles jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object involving one woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second accuser.