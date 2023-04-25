Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist, dies at 96

The PML-N leader says the army intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances
Harry Belafonte, the superstar entertainer who introduced a Caribbean flair to mainstream US music and became well known for his deep personal investment in civil rights, died Tuesday in Manhattan, US media reported. He was 96.
Born in Harlem to a Jamaican mother and a father from the French territory of Martinique, the calypso singer and actor spent part of his childhood in Jamaica before returning to New York, a binational upbringing that shaped his musical and political outlooks that saw him crusade for racial equality.
The PML-N leader says the army intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances
Despite plans to be strict on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans last year, $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund built mainly on oil revenue rejects motion to align BP's greenhouse gas targets to Paris climate deal goals
Company's shares down 6.3% so far this year as Indian IT services firms face challenges due to recession fears in major economies
Despite having similar levels of anxiety, depression and eating disorders as the general population, a significant proportion of athletes are not getting the help they need
It marks his first time shooting the project since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021
Research published in journal
An Indian Navy ship has also reached a key port in the region as part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit country
Unresolved issues being taken up in meeting in Eastern Ladakh sector taking place after a gap of five months as both sides engage in rapid construction activities along border areas to strengthen their respective positions