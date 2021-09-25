World
Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting

AP/United Nations
Filed on September 25, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters. — AP

UN official commends the couple’s efforts to promote vaccine equity worldwide

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan met on Saturday with a top UN official amid the world body’s biggest gathering of the year.

The royals came to UN headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three were due to appear later Saturday at the Global Citizen concert in New York’s Central Park.

“It was a lovely meeting,” Meghan said as the couple left the UN headquarters.

The UN said Mohammed commended the couple’s efforts to promote vaccine equity worldwide and hailed priorities they and the UN share, including climate, women’s economic empowerment, youth engagement and mental health.

Meghan and Harry are set to press for vaccine equity during the star-studded, 24-hour concert. It features performances staged in locations from New York to Paris to Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.

The United Nations is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders, though the couple didn’t participate in the speeches in the assembly hall.

The former Meghan Markle has been involved with the UN women’s agency, becoming an “advocate for political participation and leadership” several years ago. Harry visited the children’s agency UNICEF at in New York in 2010.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan visited a New York City school, the World Trade Center’s centerpiece tower and the September 11 museum, among other stops in New York.




