Harris to unveil new economic plans as debate looms

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice-President Kamala Harris boards Air Force 2 for departure at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, in Detroit, Michigan, US, on September 2, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:00 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:01 PM

Kamala Harris will unveil plans on Wednesday to help small US businesses, her campaign said as the Democratic presidential candidate fleshes out her economic policy ahead of a critical debate with Donald Trump.

The US vice-president will propose tax breaks and cutting red tape for smaller firms if elected in November, she will tell a campaign event in the state of New Hampshire.

Harris has ridden a wave of enthusiasm since replacing President Joe Biden as Democratic candidate, pledging an "opportunity economy", but has faced criticism for detailing how she'd do that.

A Harris campaign official said that she would "propose a dramatic tenfold expansion of tax relief for starting a small business and set a goal of 25 million new small business applications in her first term."

The plan would increase the tax deduction small businesses can make for startup costs from $5,000 to $50,000.

Her speech in Portsmouth, New Hampshire will come hours before Republican former president Trump takes part in a town hall with Fox News in Harrisburg in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.

The two candidates are battling it out over taxes in particular, with Trump accusing Harris of copying a policy of ending taxes on tips for service workers and pledging tax cuts across the board.

Harris is meanwhile pushing to raise taxes on corporations and richer households.

Trump and Harris are due to hold their first presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10.

Harris will reportedly stay in the state to prepare for the debate after a campaign trip to Pittsburgh — her second in the city this week after a joint appearance with Joe Biden on Monday.

The 59-year-old Democrat has overhauled Trump's lead in the polls since Biden dropped out of the race just over six weeks ago.