Hamas official says 'not received' request to leave Qatar

Displaced Palestinians check the damage following an Israeli strike that hit tents set up in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Saturday that the militant group had received no indication from Qatar that it should leave the country, where its political office has been based for years.

"We have nothing to confirm or deny regarding what was published by an unidentified diplomatic source and we have not received any request to leave Qatar," the official said from Doha, after a diplomatic source told AFP that Qatar had withdrawn as a key mediator in negotiating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and had warned Hamas its Doha office was "no longer" serving its purpose.