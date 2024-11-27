Hamas official says group 'appreciates' Lebanon's right to reach agreement

Photo: Reuters

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Wednesday that the group "appreciates" Lebanon's right to reach an agreement which protects the people of Lebanon, and hopes for a deal to end the war in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israel's Channel 12 television reported that Israel has agreed for ceasefire with Lebanon. The agreement will be effective on Wednesday, according to an announcement by US President Biden.

The truce should bring to a halt a war that has forced hundreds of thousands in Lebanon and tens of thousands of people in Israel to flee their homes.

Since early Wednesday, traffic on the road leading to the main southern city of Sidon has been congested, as hundreds of displaced people returned to their homes following the truce, AFP correspondents said.

(With inputs from AFP)

