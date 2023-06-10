Haj 2023: Saudi King orders hosting 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from families of martyrs, prisoners and injured

The programme is done in cooperation with various relevant government sectors to serve the guests from their arrival until their departure

By Agencies Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 7:10 PM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has given instructions that 1,000 pilgrims, including families of martyrs, prisoners and wounded Palestinians, be allowed to perform Haj for this year.

The initiative is part of the King’s Haj Guests Programme, supervised and implemented annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

Minister and General Supervisor of the programme Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al Sheikh thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the care and continuous support for the families of the martyrs and wounded in Palestine.

"The continuation of this generous gesture toward the Palestinian who perform Haj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is a reaffirmation of its positive results and the depth of the relationship that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has with the Palestinian people, and his great interest in and appreciation of the families of the Palestinians martyrs," said Al Al Sheikh.

The minister added that this initiative will have a great impact on the Palestinians and help ease their pain, and that it is carried out of compassion for their suffering, especially for the families of the martyrs, of prisoners, and of the wounded.

The services provided by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to the guests as part of the programme touch on all Haj rituals, including visits to the Prophet’s Mosque and historical places, cultural and scientific meetings, and coordination of meetings with the imams of the Two Holy Mosques; all this is done by making use of modern technology and artificial intelligence, as per the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, to facilitate hosting the pilgrims.

Al Al Sheikh also talked about the preparation of plans, studies and field equipment to ensure the success of the programme, done in cooperation with various relevant government sectors to serve the guests from their arrival until their departure.