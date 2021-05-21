- EVENTS
Haj 2021: Interactive screens to guide pilgrims and visitors
Saudi authorities install screens to facilitate access to religious sites.
Interactive screens will guide pilgrims and visitors to Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque.
According to Arab News, the newly installed screens are part of the Makkah Grand Mosque’s plan to upgrade its guidance system, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency, announced on Thursday.
Screens will display information in six languages. Visitors and pilgrims can use the provided QR code to view routes on their smartphones or tablets.
The service will facilitate access to religious sites, including key locations such as the Mataf, which is the area for pilgrims to circumambulate around the Holy Ka’aba, and the Mas’a building.
Saudi Arabia also announced on Thursday that it would allow overseas worshippers to perform Haj this year with strict Covid safety measures in place.
The obligatory Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah was curtailed for the first time in modern history in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi Arabia last year only allowed 1,000 pilgrims from within its borders to make the pilgrimage, a far cry from the over 2.5 million Muslims that generally make Haj every year.
