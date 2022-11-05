Gunmen kill six people, wound another in South Africa

Investigation into murder underway as police appeal for witnesses to come forward

Reuters

By AFP Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 9:18 PM

Gunmen shot dead six people and wounded another on the outskirts of South Africa's coastal city of Durban, police said Saturday.

The shooting took place in Clermont, to the west of Durban in southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province at around 10:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Friday.

"The seven men were in a room within (an) informal settlement when unknown persons opened fire," police said.

"Six people were shot dead and one injured," police added.

An investigation into murder and attempted murder is underway, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"There can be no reason to justify killing people in such a brutal manner," said Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the provincial police chief.

South Africa has one of the world's highest crime rates and around 70 murders are recorded every day, according to the latest official figures.