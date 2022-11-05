Gunmen kill six people, wound another in South Africa

Opinion polls had predicted a historically-weak election for the Social Democrats, but they instead gained two more seats than in 2019, winning 27.5% of votes
Gunmen shot dead six people and wounded another on the outskirts of South Africa's coastal city of Durban, police said Saturday.
The shooting took place in Clermont, to the west of Durban in southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province at around 10:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Friday.
"The seven men were in a room within (an) informal settlement when unknown persons opened fire," police said.
"Six people were shot dead and one injured," police added.
An investigation into murder and attempted murder is underway, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.
"There can be no reason to justify killing people in such a brutal manner," said Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the provincial police chief.
South Africa has one of the world's highest crime rates and around 70 murders are recorded every day, according to the latest official figures.
Opinion polls had predicted a historically-weak election for the Social Democrats, but they instead gained two more seats than in 2019, winning 27.5% of votes
The drama of her mishaps and disappointments both in and out of kitchen struck a chord with Gen X readers
Health agency says that there were a number of lingering causes for concern
In case of a collision, an object of that size 'would have a devastating impact on life', provoking an 'extinction event' not seen in millions of years
The US and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday
They say Russia wants to attract thousands of the former elite commandos who fled to Iran after the US withdrawal
Photographs, videos on social media purporting to show about 200,000 staff fleeing factory
Scandinavian country has already raised security after mysterious drones were observed near its offshore oil and gas platform