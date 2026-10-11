Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility on Sunday for a series of attacks targeting Riyadh’s international airport and Dammam airport.

In a televised speech, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had carried out four operations over the previous 24 hours using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

The claims came a day after a deadly attack on Riyadh airport that killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others. The Houthis said they had targeted the airport multiple times.

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(With inputs from Reuters)