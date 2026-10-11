Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said they 'carried out four qualitative operations in the past 24 hours using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones'

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 11 Oct 2026, 9:24 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility on Sunday for a series of attacks targeting Riyadh’s international airport and Dammam airport.

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In a televised speech, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had carried out four operations over the previous 24 hours using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

The claims came a day after a deadly attack on Riyadh airport that killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others. The Houthis said they had targeted the airport multiple times.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

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