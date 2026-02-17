Ramadan begins: Which GCC countries will mark Ramadan on Feb 18?

Excitement filled the UAE today as Muslims eagerly awaited the sighting of the crescent moon, which will determine the start of Ramadan.

Across the country, faithful joined millions worldwide in looking to the skies after sunset, hoping to confirm whether the holy month would begin.

Moon-sighting traditionally takes place on the 29th day of each Hijri month.

If the crescent is seen, the new month begins the following day; if not, the current month completes 30 days before the new one starts.

Tonight’s moon-sighting determined whether Ramadan would begin tomorrow or if Shaban would complete its full 30 days.

In the UAE, the Moon-Sighting Committee convened at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi and successfully spotted the crescent, confirming that tomorrow marks the first day of Ramadan.

Following their own observations, all Gulf countries have announced slightly different start dates for the holy month.

UAE

The UAE's Presidency Diwan has announced that Ramadan will commence tomorrow, February 18.

The UAE President extended his congratulations to the residents of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations for the blessed month of Ramadan, saying, "I am asking Almighty God to make it a month of peace and stability in the region and the entire world."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan describes Ramadan as the month of "goodness, giving, social solidarity, and helping others, and an opportunity to strengthen compassion and cohesion at the family and community levels."

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also extended greetings for Ramadan for people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic peoples.

He shared on his social media platforms. "A generous month and a virtuous season… the month of goodness and giving, strengthening family ties, family gatherings, and the purification of the soul."

