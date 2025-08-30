  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Umrah pilgrims perform Maghrib prayer amid heavy rains at Kaaba

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in Saudi Arabia has issued a yellow alert for the Makkah region on Saturday

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 9:48 AM

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

As the call for Maghrib prayer echoed through Makkah on Friday, August 29, Umrah pilgrims prepared to bow in worship—only to be greeted by a blessing of heavy rain.

Led by Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly, the prayer was undeterred by rainfall that fell across the sacred plaza, adding a dreamy ambience to the moment.

A video shared by Haramain on X captured the striking scene, showing worshippers adjusting to the downpour in different ways. Many pilgrims shielded themselves by covering their heads with scarves or prayer mats, while others opened umbrellas to protect against the rain.

Despite the sudden weather, the atmosphere remained calm and reverent, with the faithful continuing their prayers around the Kaaba.

Take a look at this videos shared by Inside the Haramain on X:

Another video footage showed the wet marble white floors after the rain and pilgrims praying in unison, take a look:

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in Saudi Arabia has issued a yellow alert for the Makkah region on Saturday, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by active winds and a drop in horizontal visibility.

The authority advised residents and pilgrims to remain cautious during the unstable weather, noting that such conditions could affect outdoor activities and road safety.