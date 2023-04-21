Watch: Snow and hail hit Makkah province during Eid Al Fitr holidays

People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
Saudi Arabia is undergoing a rare weather condition, as parts of the country are experiencing hail storms, rains and snow in some places.
Scores of residents stepped out during the Eid Al Fitr holidays to enjoy the cold weather and they have been sharing their experiences on social media.
In a video posted by @makkahregion, residents can be seen picking up snow in his hands while taking a video. Large swathes of land can be seen covered in snow.
Other videos show cars navigating wet roads. Heavy snow and hailstorm hit Taif province on Wednesday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier announced that several parts of Saudi Arabia would be witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by hail storms and winds that may lead to torrential rains.
