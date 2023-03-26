Watch: Saudi Crown Prince visits, prays at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

The opposition party leader was disqualified after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case
Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visited the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah on Sunday, March 26.
He arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport accompanied by a number of ministers and top officials. He was received by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Madinah Al Munawwarah Region, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Al Madinah Al Munawwarah Region.
Upon visiting the Prophet's Mosque, he performed the the prayer at Al Rawdah Al Sharifah within the mosque. Afterwards, he visited the Mosque of Quba, where he performed Tahiyat al Masjid prayer ((Prayer of Greeting the Mosque).
Here are some snapshots from his visit:
After performing the prayers, Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Madinah by plane.
