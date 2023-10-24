Watch: Saudi authority busts attempt to smuggle over 900,000 pills in pomegranates

The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
A drug smuggling attempt involving over 900,000 captagon pills and a shipment of pomegranates has been foiled in Saudi Arabia.
In a video shared on Tuesday, The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in the Kingdom showed customs officials extracting clear bags of pills from pomegranate fruit. They found the 932,980 pills when the shipment was subjected to a routine customs inspection process, in which advanced security techniques are used.
The pills were seized and then the authority worked along with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to find and arrest the two individuals who were to receive the shipment in Saudi Arabia.
ZATCA said that it would continue to inspect all shipments going in and out of the country and combat smuggling. It asked the public to reach out to the authority if they have any information about potential drug smuggling cases, promising that such tip-offs would be confidential. The authority will also give a financial reward if the tip-off proves to be correct.
