Watch: Residents shelter indoors as storm bends trees, reduces visibility to near-zero in Oman

Videos show trash cans being blown away, trees swaying wildly in the wind

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 10:02 PM

Oman is facing a period of turbulent weather, as heavy rain and strong winds wreak havoc in the Gulf country.

Videos circulating on social media show the impact of the storm. The fronds of palm trees sway dangerously as an entire trash can lays on its side in the middle of a road in a residential area, blown over by the wind.

It is hard to make out what is happening in some videos, as visibility has dropped to a near-zero level.

Residents have taken shelter inside buildings as the conditions outside become increasingly hostile. In the video below, a man holds doors to a store shut as cardboard boxes and other objects tear down the street in the storm.

