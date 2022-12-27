Watch: Residents alerted as hail, thunderstorms, heavy rains hit parts of Kuwait

Ukraine officials say a missile landed next to a supermarket by the city's Freedom Square
Residents in Kuwait experienced freak weather on Tuesday as the Gulf country was hit by heavy rains accompanied by lightning, thunder and hail storms. Temperatures also dipped, and waterlogging hampered pedestrian and transport movement.
Social media platforms are flooded with photos and videos of roads covered in hail and people enjoying the sudden change in weather, while motorists endured bumper-to-bumper traffic on rain-soaked roads.
Kuwait’s weather department had forecast heavy but scattered rains accompanied by thunder across the country with hail over some areas. Wind speed will exceed 55 km/h, resulting a drop in visibility over some areas, and rough seas, it warned.
Authorities announced the closure of many key roads due to heavy rains resulting to waterlogging. The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday listed out the names of roads that have been closed so far:
The Ministry of Interior Tuesday urged motorists and sea-goers to be cautious amid the current turbulent weather across the country. In a press release, the ministry urged drivers to follow security authorities' guidelines for using alternative routes and avoiding roads swamped with puddles, calling on motorists to maintain safe distance from the vehicle in front.
Authorities also reminded parents to keep children on the back seat and urged residents to reach out for help on the phone number: 112. Sea-goers in distress can contact the Coast Guards on 1880888 to get aid.
Member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Bader Al-Amira, announced that "temperatures are expected to reach below zero in the second half of January when the northwest winds begin to blow in the direction of the Arabian peninsula," reports Al-Rai daily.
