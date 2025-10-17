Watch: Oman Police airlift man injured while hiking mountain

The Royal Oman Police Air Wing rescued a man who was injured while hiking.

The Omani citizen was airlifted after he injured his foot while hiking in one of the mountains of the IMTI area in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

In a video posted on X, authorities can be seen medically evacuating the man using a chopper. Watch the video below:

The injured man has been transferred to Nizwa Hospital to receive necessary medical care.

Two days ago, authorities in Oman detained multiple inidividuals for driving recklessly through flowing wadis. This came after several warnings were issued urging citizens and residents not to drive through those areas.