Watch: Man runs over two during vehicle stunt, arrested

He fled Al Bidaya area of Oman after severely injuring two people while drifting a modified vehicle

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 8:29 PM

An Omani citizen was arrested by the Oman Police after he severely injured two people during a vehicle stunt, the police have said.

In a tweet, the police said the Police Command of North Al Batinah Governorate arrested the man after he drifted the modified vehicle.

The stunt performance led to an accident that severely injured two people in Al Bidaya area in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq. After the accident, the motorist fled the area to hide the vehicle, the police said, adding that he was arrested later. The procedures for referring him to the judicial authorities are completed, the police added.