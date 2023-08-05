Watch: Man deliberately drives over sidewalk, collides with vehicle; video goes viral

Kuwaiti authorities have taken legal measures against the driver

Screengrab: Ministry of Interior Kuwait

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM

Kuwaiti authorities have taken legal measures against a driver who violated traffic laws and rules on Sunday.

In a video circulating online, the driver is seen climbing over the footpath — meant for pedestrians — in a white car, as he continues to drive on it, colliding into another car parked next to the sidewalk.

The other two cars are seen trying to get ahead and out of the space as the reckless drives bumps into one of the cars.

Here's the video:

Authorities swiftly took action against the driver, with the vehicle being towed away and legal measures being taken.

Authorities say that the driver deliberately climbed on the sidewalk.

ALSO READ: