Watch: Makkah streets flooded as heavy rains lash region

After the vote, UAE diplomat expressed deep disappointment: "What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?”
Heavy rains and thunderstorms hit areas of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology.
Videos surfaced online showing streets in Makkah flooded as heavy rains lashed the region. The NCM has issued a yellow alert in several parts of the country.
Rains, thunderstorms and dust storms are expected to continue until Wednesday, as per the country's weather authority.
Several videos from Arab Storms show cars trying to get past flooded streets with water reaching window level near some parked vehicles.
Another video shows pilgrims near the Kaaba performing rituals as heavy rain and strong winds hit the area. Some people are seen scattering away to find shelter.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Other videos show cars and buses driving down streets as water flows by.
Jeddah, among other cities, saw medium to heavy amounts of rain too.
In a post on X, the Crisis and Disaster Management Centre in Makkah called on residents and visitors remain cautious and avoid flood drains and areas prone to water collection.
ALSO READ:
After the vote, UAE diplomat expressed deep disappointment: "What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?”
But in a 261-page decision, a three-judge panel also blocked some aspects of the new gun rules
A recent wave of boycotts against the multinational coffeehouse chain is part of a larger movement targeting global brands over their alleged support for Israel
The Russian pesident's announcement comes at a Kremlin event for army personnel
The US Treasury and State Departments impose sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says 10 Afghans who were taking part in politics to be deported despite being in the country legally
He was undergoing treatment for diabetes in a private hospital for three months
A preliminary investigation found that she fired a pump-action shotgun which she had brought to the school in a tube for carrying papers