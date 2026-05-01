Watch: Kuwait busts 3-member gang of thieves who stole from bus passengers

In an unusual crime for Kuwaiti society, authorities in the Gulf state have busted a three-member gang responsible for a series of thefts targeting bus passengers across multiple locations, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The case began when a ticket inspector at a public transport company filed a report on a group of individuals who had been repeatedly stealing from passengers onboard buses. Authorities then acted swiftly and coordinated with him. A security team was assigned to verify the report and track down the suspects.

Thorough investigations led to the arrest of the three suspects who are from Bangladesh. surveillance camera footage inside the buses documented some of their thefts and an amount of KD 333 was also found in their possession, suspected to be proceeds of these crimes.

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Watch the following video shared by Kuwait's Ministry of interior:

The arrests were carried out by the Farwaniya Governorate Security Directorate, represented by the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Police Station. The three suspectes were referred to competent authorities which will take the necessary legal action against them.

To highlight the role of community vigilance and the importance of cooperation with authorities in foiling these criminal activities, Kuwaiti autorities called on the public to report any suspicious or illegal behaviours via the emergency number 112.