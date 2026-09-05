Watch: Kuwait arrests man, scraps car after video of him driving recklessly surfaces

Kuwait's General Traffic Department arrested a man for engaging in reckless and negligent behaviour while driving, and disposed of his vehicle.

The man was arrested after a video of him driving recklessly went viral. Authorities apprehended the man after conducting relevant investigations and referred him to the Central Prison. His vehicle was also seized.

In Kuwait, anyone who commits any of the acts listed in Article 33 shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of more than one year and not exceeding three years, and a fine of not more than one thousand dinars and not less than six hundred dinars, or by either of these two penalties.

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Listed in the law is also the act of driving a vehicle recklessly or negligently in a manner that endangers the driver or others in their lives or property.

The same article also states that the court may, on its own initiative or on request from the Ministry of Interior, order the confiscation of the motor vehicle in favour of the Ministry of Interior if it convicts a defendant of committing any of the acts in the article.

Watch the video of the man's car being disposed of below:

Kuwaiti authority said that it will not be lenient towards anyone who threatens the safety of road users or endangers their lives and property.