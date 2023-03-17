Watch: First Saudi female skydiver jumps from 15,000 feet with national flag

Webb's infrared eyes observed all the gas and dust flung into space by a huge, hot star 15,000 light-years away
Razan Al Ajmi, the first Saudi Arabian woman to receive a freestyle skydiving license, has now become the first woman to skydive with the Saudi Arabian flag.
Al Ajmi took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm on the new feat, captioning her video, "Achieving my dream to jump with country flag is starting now".
The video shows the pathbreaker with a t-shirt featuring the Saudi Arabian flag on it. She is then seen putting on her helmet, readying herself to make the jump.
As she finally takes the leap, she unfurls the green and white flag in the air, becoming a pioneer.
