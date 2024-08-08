E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Drug dealer caught red-handed after high-speed, thrilling car chase in Qatar

Special teams tracked the suspect with the help of hi-tech drones and on-ground surveillance

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Screengrab: X/Ministry of Interior Qatar
Screengrab: X/Ministry of Interior Qatar

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 9:13 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 9:28 PM

In scenes akin to a Hollywood film, authorities in Qatar arrested a drug dealer following a high-speed and thrilling car chase after he was caught red-handed while selling a banned substance.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior posted a 3-minute clip on X, which shows special law enforcement teams tracking the suspect with the help of hi-tech drones and on-ground surveillance.


A drone feed shows the dealer, who is driving a white SUV make a stop to sell to a buyer, who arrives in a black SUV.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The drug dealer then departs and drives away onto the highway. He is closely tracked by teams on the road as well as aerially with the help of drones.

The teams, who are also riding SUVs and a SUV truck, then intercept him by slamming into his vehicle.

The teams, strapped in SWAT gear, then rush to his vehicle and break open the front screen before pulling the drug dealer out and zip tie him.

Watch the video below:

The dealer, who was caught red-handed after selling the drug Captagon, was referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against him.

The authority said that it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to apprehend those who violate laws and regulations, in order to maintain the security and safety of the community.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World