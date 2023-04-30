Watch: Did you see Oman’s dual zipline over water that broke the Guinness World Record?

Located in Musandam, the Oman Adventures centre offers a range of adventure and entertainment activities

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 5:36 PM

Setting a new Guinness World Record, the Oman Tourism Development Company has inaugurated a new zipline project. The world’s longest zipline over water, the dual zipline spans over 1,800 metres.

The Zipline is located at the Oman Adventures centre in Musandam which offers a range of adventure and entertainment activities in addition to the Zipline, including padel courts where local tournaments will be held for fans of the popular sport.

It also plans to introduce several marine and mountain adventure activities in the near future to further enhance the experience for visitors.

The Oman Adventures centre will open its doors to visitors throughout the week from 10am to 6pm, including official holidays. Those aspiring to try the Zipline can make a reservation through the adventure centre website: omanadventures.com.

The opening ceremony of the centre was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam. The event was attended by Eng Mohammed Salim Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OMRAN Group, along with several officials from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, sheikhs, and dignitaries of the region. Representatives from Guinness World Records were also present at the ceremony.

