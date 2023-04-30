Watch: Did you see Oman’s dual zipline over water that broke the Guinness World Record?

Legendary footballer Pele enters Brazilian dictionary, defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
Setting a new Guinness World Record, the Oman Tourism Development Company has inaugurated a new zipline project. The world’s longest zipline over water, the dual zipline spans over 1,800 metres.
The Zipline is located at the Oman Adventures centre in Musandam which offers a range of adventure and entertainment activities in addition to the Zipline, including padel courts where local tournaments will be held for fans of the popular sport.
It also plans to introduce several marine and mountain adventure activities in the near future to further enhance the experience for visitors.
The Oman Adventures centre will open its doors to visitors throughout the week from 10am to 6pm, including official holidays. Those aspiring to try the Zipline can make a reservation through the adventure centre website: omanadventures.com.
The opening ceremony of the centre was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam. The event was attended by Eng Mohammed Salim Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OMRAN Group, along with several officials from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, sheikhs, and dignitaries of the region. Representatives from Guinness World Records were also present at the ceremony.
ALSO READ:
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
The prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily in the market, but the relief hasn’t made it to the real world
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades