Visa scamming gang arrested in major residency crackdown in Kuwait

Six individuals were arrested for carrying out the crime through fictitious companies formed through forgery and tampering with documents

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 10:16 PM

In another major crackdown on residency scammers, led by the Ministry of Interior, authorities have successfully dismantled a gang specialising in the illegal trade of visas.

During the operation, authorities in Kuwait apprehended a gang of Syrian and Egyptian visa scammers. This crackdown is part of the ongoing efforts to combat the fake residency trade and enforce compliance with the law.


The operation led to the arrest of six individuals accused of establishing fictitious companies through forgery and tampering with official documents. This fictitious company facilitated the illegal entry of foreign workers into Kuwait. They charged between 350 to 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars for each worker recruited.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Investigating officers remained vigilant, monitoring the gang's activities and ultimately arresting all involved, including any sponsors or individuals who assisted the traffickers. Authorities confirmed that necessary legal actions have been taken, and the suspects have been referred to the competent authority.

Last week, in significant operation, another gang selling residency visas fraudulently through was arrested. The officers dismantled a gang of Syrians involved in residency permit scam.

Authorities are urged community members to come forward and inform law enforcement agencies if they witness any crime related to residency violations.

The Residency Affairs Sector conducted the recent arrest after a thorough investigation through the General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations—the Search and Investigation Department—under the directives of Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its commitment to tackling all forms of residency trafficking and upholding the law, emphasising that anyone involved in such illegal activities will face strict consequences.

Web Desk

