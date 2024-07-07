E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: New Kiswa installed at Kaaba in Makkah

A team, comprising 159 skilled craftsmen, installed the elaborately designed black cloth cover which contains 53 gold-embroidered pieces

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Haramain/X
Photo: Haramain/X

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 9:39 AM

A new covering (Kiswa) was installed early Sunday at the holy Kaaba in Makkah on the first day of the Islamic new year (1 Muharram, 1446h) by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A team from the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kiswa of the Kaaba installed the elaborately designed black cloth cover. The team comprised 159 skilled craftsmen under the supervision of engineers and technicians specially trained for the complicated process.


Photo: Haramain/X
Photo: Haramain/X

As described by SPA, the special work team first removed the gold-embroidered pieces of the Kaaba's old Kiswa while the new one was being brought to the Grand Mosque from the complex.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Photo: Screengrab from Ministry of Hajj and Umrah/X
Photo: Screengrab from Ministry of Hajj and Umrah/X

The Kiswa contains 53 gold-embroidered pieces consisting of sixteen for the belt area, seven for under the belt, four corner pieces, seventeen lanterns, five pieces for the door curtain, one piece for Al-Rukn Al-Yamani, and two pieces for the Black Stone outline, along with the gutter, a structure projecting from the roof of the Kaaba.

Kaaba in its old Kiswa. Photo: Inside the Haramain/X
Kaaba in its old Kiswa. Photo: Inside the Haramain/X

The installation of a new Kiswa is a complicated process that takes a few hours to complete, by up to 200 skilled technicians and craftsmen.

The complex's operational staff includes 159 skilled craftsmen who work to produce 56 gold-embroidered pieces for the holy Kaaba's Kiswa.

Work is done by hand, and it takes them between 60 and 120 days to complete one gold-embroidered piece.

Watch below, a video of the creation of the Kiswa, shared by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on X:

Female employees of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque participated in the Kiswa replacement ceremony for the first time, according to a post on X.

Female employees participated in the Kiswa replacement ceremony for the first time. Photo: Inside the Haramain/X
Female employees participated in the Kiswa replacement ceremony for the first time. Photo: Inside the Haramain/X

A total of 120kg of gold, 100kg of silver and 1,000kg of silk are used in the production of the Kiswa. As one piece, the Kiswa weighs 1,350kg and measures 14 metres high, and consists of four separate sides and a door curtain, according to the complex in charge of Kiswa production. The covering is adorned from the outside with inscriptions woven with black threads.

Photo: Haramain/X
Photo: Haramain/X

ALSO READ:



More news from World