Video: 'Mountain of drugs' seized, 5 expats arrested by authorities in Saudi Arabia

WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior seized more than 8 million tablets of the narcotic amphetamine hidden in a shipment of coffee creamer.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi authorities have seized the banned substance in a security operation targeting drug smuggling and distribution networks in the kingdom. The pills were reportedly hidden among containers of coffee creamer.
In a video released by the Ministry on its social media platforms, the investigative team can be seen monitoring the activity of the criminals who target the security of the kingdom and its youth by distributing these banned drugs.
Watch video here:
Five individuals who were intended to receive the drugs have been arrested in Riyadh and are currently undergoing legal proceedings. These expats were living in the country on expired visit visas.
The defendants have been arrested, and preliminary legal measures have been taken against them. The accused have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
In another operation, Customs Authority have foiled attempts to smuggle in huge quantity of drugs through the Saudi land border crossings. Two people were arrested in the operation. There were two attempts to smuggle in 106 kilograms of methamphetamine. The drugs were found hidden in two consignments that were handled at these land ports.
The authority said that in the first attempt, 83.2 kilograms of drugs were seized from a vehicle at the Saudi-UAE land border crossing of Al-Batha. The drugs were found hidden in pieces of marble stones.
These seizure is just one of many efforts made by Saudi authorities to combat the illegal drug trade in the country. The possession, use, and trafficking of drugs are strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia, with harsh penalties that can include imprisonment, fines, and even the death penalty.
Saudi security authorities have called on the public to report any suspected drug-related activities by calling emergency hotlines 911 and 999 in different regions of the country.
ALSO READ:
WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT
Inbox management can be mind-numbing. You might have wondered, couldn’t a robot do this?
Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan emphasise the need for enhanced coordination to deepen bilateral cooperation
Congress leader chats with delivery partners, assures party poll promise of Gig Workers' Welfare Board with corpus of Rs30 billion
All three major political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters
'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers
After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest
Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow