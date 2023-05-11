Video: 'Mountain of drugs' seized, 5 expats arrested by authorities in Saudi Arabia

8 million amphetamine tablets were concealed among containers of coffee creamer

Published: Thu 11 May 2023

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior seized more than 8 million tablets of the narcotic amphetamine hidden in a shipment of coffee creamer.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi authorities have seized the banned substance in a security operation targeting drug smuggling and distribution networks in the kingdom. The pills were reportedly hidden among containers of coffee creamer.

In a video released by the Ministry on its social media platforms, the investigative team can be seen monitoring the activity of the criminals who target the security of the kingdom and its youth by distributing these banned drugs.

Five individuals who were intended to receive the drugs have been arrested in Riyadh and are currently undergoing legal proceedings. These expats were living in the country on expired visit visas.

The defendants have been arrested, and preliminary legal measures have been taken against them. The accused have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

In another operation, Customs Authority have foiled attempts to smuggle in huge quantity of drugs through the Saudi land border crossings. Two people were arrested in the operation. There were two attempts to smuggle in 106 kilograms of methamphetamine. The drugs were found hidden in two consignments that were handled at these land ports.

The authority said that in the first attempt, 83.2 kilograms of drugs were seized from a vehicle at the Saudi-UAE land border crossing of Al-Batha. The drugs were found hidden in pieces of marble stones.

These seizure is just one of many efforts made by Saudi authorities to combat the illegal drug trade in the country. The possession, use, and trafficking of drugs are strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia, with harsh penalties that can include imprisonment, fines, and even the death penalty.

Saudi security authorities have called on the public to report any suspected drug-related activities by calling emergency hotlines 911 and 999 in different regions of the country.

