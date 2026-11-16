US warns citizens in Bahrain of flight disruptions, attacks after recent hostilities

The US has issued a security alert in Bahrain, warning its citizens of hostilities from Houthis and Iranian forces, after the country dealt with Iranian aerial attacks on Sunday, November 15.

The US Embassy in Manama has warned citizens to be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions amid the ongoing regional tensions.

The mission also specifically alerted US government officials and facilities in the region, as Iranian forces are expected to attack US bases when tensions flare up.

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"Iran, the Houthis, and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions," it said in its statement.

Those who are travelling have been urged to check their flight’s departure status with the airline directly or through the airport flight tracker.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly."

The embassy also assured that it remains open for routine American citizens services and visa services.

Actions to take

In light of the latest events, American citizens have been urged to do the following:

Enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) . STEP enrollment gives the latest security updates and makes it easier for the US embassy to contact citizens in an emergency.

Refer to the embassy’s website for the latest security alerts.

If an aerial attack occurs, residents must stay away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris. They should also monitor their phone and news outlets for official guidance.

Residents must keep their cell phone charged and pre-programmed with emergency numbers.

Be aware of surroundings.

Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings

Avoid all areas where there is a heavy police presence.

Monitor local media.

Follow instructions of local authorities.

Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

Keep a low profile.

Recent attacks

Bahrain intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, it said on Sunday, while Tehran said it had struck a US military base in the Gulf kingdom amid uncertainty over a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The first such interceptions by Bahraini air defences since September followed two warnings of potential threats, urging residents to seek shelter.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked a US military base in Bahrain in retaliation for "hostile US actions", Iran's Fars news agency reported.

The Bahraini military said its air defences had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks before they reached their targets, accusing Tehran of continuing its "systematic hostile approach" towards the kingdom.

The Kingdom also revealed it faced a similar attack early on Friday, November 13, when two drones were intercepted over Bahrain. It added that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had explicitly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Revolutionary Guards said they had launched six drones targeting US air defence radar at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain, Iranian state-run Press TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from US or Bahraini authorities.