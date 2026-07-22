US plans to announce civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia: media

President Donald Trump's administration said the deal will provide billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 9:17 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The United States plans to announce an agreement with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that would give the country a civilian nuclear program, according to media reports, amid renewed fighting between the Gulf oil giant and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Citing two unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported Tuesday the Trump administration plans to formally sign and announce the deal with the Saudis on Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

 

President Donald Trump's administration said the deal will provide billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A provision in the deal, which would last 30 years, would have American companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia if a joint study determined it warranted, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal is expected to be submitted to Congress in the coming days, but their approval is not required for it to go through.

With renewed fighting between the United States and Iran, Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, threatened to expand the war this week, announcing they would blockade Saudi ports.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded fire last week for the first time in years, threatening a 2022 truce, but the rebels have largely remained on the sidelines since Israel and the United States attacked Iran in late February.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

2

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

3

Indian passport services in UAE outsourced to AlHind Tours and Travels from July 22

4

UAE flight updates: Latest Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia delays and cancellations

5

Saudi Arabia launches 90-day multiple entry Umrah visa with 1-year validity