US plans to announce civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia: media

The United States plans to announce an agreement with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that would give the country a civilian nuclear program, according to media reports, amid renewed fighting between the Gulf oil giant and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Citing two unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported Tuesday the Trump administration plans to formally sign and announce the deal with the Saudis on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration said the deal will provide billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry.

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A provision in the deal, which would last 30 years, would have American companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia if a joint study determined it warranted, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal is expected to be submitted to Congress in the coming days, but their approval is not required for it to go through.

With renewed fighting between the United States and Iran, Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, threatened to expand the war this week, announcing they would blockade Saudi ports.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded fire last week for the first time in years, threatening a 2022 truce, but the rebels have largely remained on the sidelines since Israel and the United States attacked Iran in late February.