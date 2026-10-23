Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

Following a series of security developments in the region, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesperson has rejected Houthi claims that the Kingdom threatened to target tribal and civilian gatherings, describing them as baseless and false.In a statement issued on Friday, October 23, spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said the claims were an attempt to mislead public opinion, divert attention from the Houthi militia's crises and practices, and draw Yemeni tribes into its conflicts."The Yemeni tribe will remain an integral component and a firm pillar in the social and historical fabric of Yemen, and a bridge of brotherhood and communication between the Saudi and Yemeni peoples, who are bound by ties of religion, neighborliness, history, and a shared destiny \u2014 ties too deep to be undermined by disinformation campaigns or attempts to sow discord and enmity," Turki Al Maliki said. s between the two peoples would remain strong despite attempts to sow discord and division.