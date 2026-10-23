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  • Published: Fri Oct 23, 2026, 7:27 AM

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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  • 7:27 AM

    Saudi coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target civilian gatherings

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