Up to SR500,000 fine for unauthorised weather forecasting

The violations include publishing or broadcasting alerts that have not been issued by the government

A statement from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in Saudi Arabia has outlined the amended penalties for spreading any information about the weather that has not been authorised, or forecasting without a permit.

The fine amount ranges from SR50,000 to SR500,000 for such violations. Those who come under this rule include operators of monitoring stations and networks who broadcast or publish weather-related warnings that were not issued by the government's meteorological department.

Another penalty defined in the amendment states that if meteorological data is not collected when conducting economic feasibility or drawing up engineering designs for projects, a fine of SR50,000 to SR500,000 may be levied.

Previously, a fine of up to SR2 million could be applied to such cases.

