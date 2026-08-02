Unstable weather continues across Saudi, Oman as UAE forecasts rain through August 6

Unstable weather is set to continue across parts of the Gulf this week, with the UAE forecasting rain and Saudi Arabia alongside Oman warning of continued thunderstorms in several regions.

In the UAE, residents can expect more rainfall through August 6, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, along with a weak upper-air low-pressure system.



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Between August 2 and August 6, convective clouds are expected to develop over parts of the country, bringing a chance of rain.

Speaking to Khaleej Times recently, NCM meteorologist Ahmed Habib said the ongoing El Niño pattern could be contributing to the unusual summer rainfall.

A video shared by Storm Centre showed heavy rain falling in Masafi, Fujairah, on Sunday, August 2.

The forecast comes despite intense summer heat, with the mercury reaching 50°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2.30pm on August 1.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecast thunderstorms across parts of Asir, Jazan, Al Baha, the Makkah highlands and Najran through the end of the week.

The authority urged residents to monitor its latest forecasts and weather alerts via its website, the Anwaa app and official social media channels.

In Oman, heavy thunderstorms are expected to persist over the Hajar Mountains, with rain-bearing clouds extending into parts of the North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and Al Dhahirah governorates.

Authorities said cumulonimbus clouds will continue to develop over the Hajar range, bringing scattered showers, thunderstorms and strong winds, with conditions likely to expand to additional areas in the coming period.