Umrah after Fajr or late at night? Saudi authority reveals off-peak periods

For many Muslims, preparing for Umrah goes beyond getting the visa, buying suitable clothes or booking flight tickets to Saudi Arabia, as picking the perfect timing to do Tawaf or the circulation around the Kaaba in Makkah can make all the difference.

In hot summer months, considering when pilgrims will start their Umrah becomes even more important, even as the whole pilgrimage can take less than two hours to complete.

To make things easier for those wishing to perform the religious visit, which is not obligatory in Islam, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has recently identified peak times at Al Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, when crowds reach their highest levels, as well as off-peak periods when the mosque tends to be less crowded. A big portion of Umrah rituals take place around the mosque.

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From 5am to 8am, the ministry stated, the Kaaba sees moderate crowds. Less numbers of pilgrims go around the Kaaba in circles during this period but in other timings the density of pilgrims becomes even lower.

It is generally betwen 5pm and 9pm that the mosque becomes extremely crowded, as most people prefer to start their Umrah after sunset to escape the heat. This peak period sees even bigger crowds during the month of Ramadan.

The Saudi Ministry advised pilgrims who wish to perform the rituals away from the crowdedness, which may affect their focus on the religious part of the visit, to choose between two off-peak periods: From 10pm to 4am or from 9am to 4pm.

Before starting their journey, Kaaba visitors are urged to book a slot for Umrah on the Nusuk app and get a permit to enter Al Masjid Al Haram. They can choose from time slots when they wish to perform the rituals

As temperatures in the Kingdom can soar dramatically and reach 50°C on some days during summer, authorities also urge pilgrims to dehydrate well and to use umbrellas to protect them from sunlight.