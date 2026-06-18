UK lifts advisory against non-essential travel to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman
The move comes as tensions in the Middle East begin to ease with the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding
- PUBLISHED: Thu 18 Jun 2026, 7:36 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Iran deal now signed.]
As tensions in the Middle East begin to ease with the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding that paves the way for further negotiations and the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom has announced lifting its advisory against all but essential travel to several Gulf states, including the UAE.
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In separate statements, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) highlighted that the MOU is now in effect. However, it said the situation "remains unpredictable and attacks could resume at short notice". Similar advisories against non-essential travel were lifted for Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the Eastern Province and Riyadh Province in Saudi Arabia.
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The FCDO clarified that the UK still advises against all travel to Iran. "British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention. Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you," it said.
For Israel, the UK still advises against all travel to parts of the country. An advisory against all but essential travel to parts of Israel remains in place. As for Yemen, British nationals are still advised not to travel to anywhere in the country "due to the unpredictable security conditions."
Guidelines
Should hostilities resume in the region, the FCDO said British nationals are advised to adhere to some guidelines, including:
Follow advice from the local authorities
Sign up to FCDO Travel Advice email alerts
Monitor local and international media for the latest information
Stay away from areas around security or military facilities
Keep your departure plans under review, and ensure your travel documents are up to date
If you are advised to take shelter, stay indoors or find the nearest safe building or designated shelter. An interior stairwell or a room with as few external walls or windows as possible may provide additional protection. The greatest risk is from falling debris caused by intercepts, and you are safest inside a secure structure