UK lifts advisory against non-essential travel to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman

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As tensions in the Middle East begin to ease with the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding that paves the way for further negotiations and the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom has announced lifting its advisory against all but essential travel to several Gulf states, including the UAE.

In separate statements, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) highlighted that the MOU is now in effect. However, it said the situation "remains unpredictable and attacks could resume at short notice". Similar advisories against non-essential travel were lifted for Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the Eastern Province and Riyadh Province in Saudi Arabia.

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The FCDO clarified that the UK still advises against all travel to Iran. "British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention. Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you," it said.

For Israel, the UK still advises against all travel to parts of the country. An advisory against all but essential travel to parts of Israel remains in place. As for Yemen, British nationals are still advised not to travel to anywhere in the country "due to the unpredictable security conditions."

Guidelines

Should hostilities resume in the region, the FCDO said British nationals are advised to adhere to some guidelines, including: