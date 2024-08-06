UAE warns citizens in Oman as heavy rains, thunderstorms hit Sultanate

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM

The UAE embassy in Muscat has urged citizens in Oman to exercise caution as heavy rains hit the region.

Citizens have been warned of the low pressure system that is affecting most parts of the Sultanate, as valleys overflow due to the unstable weather.

The authority urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As per the Oman News Agency, the highest amount of rainfall due to the current weather rests at 48.6mm on Tuesday, April 6.