Salalah Khareef season starts: What to expect as southern Oman turns lush green

As summer heat intensifies across the Gulf, UAE residents seeking a cool nature escape flock to southern Oman, where the highly anticipated Khareef season is transforming the arid region into a vibrant green paradise.

If you are planning a trip to Salalah or the wider Dhofar Governorate during this time of year, here are the answers to the most common questions you might have:

1. What is Salalah Khareef season? Why is it important for tourism in Oman?

Khareef is the annual monsoon season that turns southern Oman, especially Dhofar Governorate, into lush spaces and breathtaking greenery. The word "Khareef" in Arabic means "autumn" but in Oman, it is used to refer to this specific monsoon season, rather than autumn itself.

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This natural transformation attracts hundreds of thousands to the region every year, boosting tourism and local businesses. According to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information in Oman, 1,027,255 visitors travelled to Dhofar during the 2025 Khareef season, representing growth of 2.1% compared with 2024.

2. When does the Khareef season in Salalah start and end in 2026?

The Khareef season starts on Sunday, June 21, 2026 and will go on until Monday, September 21, 2026.

3. What makes Salalah weather unique during the Khareef monsoon period?

While the wider Gulf region witnesses intense summer heat and high levels of cruel humidity during this time of year, southwesterly winds from the Indian Ocean result in mist, drizzle, and low clouds in Dhofar, covering mountains with greenery and bringng fog and waterfalls to otherwise desert nature.

4. What are the best tourist attractions to visit in Salalah during Khareef 2026?

Here are some of the places you can visit in Salalah:

Wadi Darbat

Considered a must-see and the cown jewel of Salalah's attractions during the Khareef season, the valley offers visitors a chance to experience nature among emerald lakes, limestone cliffs and seasonal waterfalls. They can rent a kayak or a paddleboat and enjoy a calm lakeside ride or observe the camels that roam freely.

Mughsail Beach

Located along the Arabian Sea, at the beach, visitors will enjoy white sands and limestone cliffs. Don't miss the Marneef Cave Blowholes, where powerful ocean waves crash into underground caves and shoot seawater up to 30 meters into the air. People, especially children gather around them to play and enjoy. Restaurants and cafes beside the cave offer affordable meals with an ocean view.

Jabal Samhan

It's the highest peak in the Dhofar mountain range, rising to roughly 4,000 feet above sea level. Adventurous visitors can stand at the edge of massive cliffs and watch low fogs and thick monsoon clouds against the mountain edge.

Waterfalls

Seasonal waterfalls include Wadi Darbat Waterfalls, Athum, Kur, Jujab and Al-Hawta. There are also popular springs like Ain Razat, Hamran, Jarziz, Sahlnut and Tabraq.

Al Husn Souq

Salalah's historic souq offers a true experience of the local culture. Al Husn is a great spot to buy presents from Omani handicrafts and fabrics to spices and souvenirs. The souq is the best place in the city for a shopping experience.

Sinkholes

Dhofar has four enormous sinkholes, including one of the world's biggest: the yawning Kahf Teiq, 211 metres (692 feet) deep and 150 metres wide. Dhofar folklore has it that the sinkholes were created by meteorite strikes, direct hits from outer space that gouged the colossal craters. But geologists explain that water seeping into the porous limestone forms an acid that then dissolves it, creating the caverns over a period of thousands of years.

5. What else can visitors do in Salalah?

During this Khareef season, authorities announced a range of activities and attractions across several locations in the governorate. In addition to beaches, waterfalls and sinkholes, this year's programme includes 125 cultural, artistic, sporting and entertainment events, according to Dhofar Municipality.

One of the main venues is Itin Square, which will return with a revised format featuring international performances alongside cultural and entertainment events. The nearby City Centre area on the Itin Plain will also host live performances, public events and light shows.

Al Morooj Theatre will host theatrical performances, concerts and cultural seminars throughout the season. At Awqad Public Garden, the "Child's Time" area features hands-on activities that allow children to explore different professions and includes a "Children's University" with interactive educational programmes.

The sporting calendar includes the Dhofar Marathon, a cycling race, the Tour of Salalah and several races across the governorate. Samharam Village will also host a traditional weapons shooting championship as part of the season's events.

6. How can travellers reach Salalah from UAE during Khareef season?

The fastest way to reach Salalah from the UAE is to take a direct flight. Several airlines operate direct services to the Omani city from several emirates like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Some residents would drive to Oman or take the bus to enter the sultanate then head from there to Salalah. UAE residents can get an online visa to Oman before travelling, or obtain one upon arrival. The tourist visa costs five Omani riyals (approximately Dh48).

7. Things to keep in mind

If you are planning a trip to Salalah this season, it is recommended that you exercise caution due to the following reasons:

Hazardous moutain roads: Mountain routes in Dhofar can be dangerous; heavy fog requires utmost attention and cautious driving. Roads wind through sharp turns, steep inclines, and mist-covered hills

Camel crossings: Motorists must remain alert, as large herds of camels frequently cross the roads, causing traffic to halt until they pass

Slippery surfaces: Continuous drizzle during the Khareef season leaves roads slick, especially near mountains and waterfalls

Make sure to carry the following:

Insect repellent: The lush greenery brings a surge in mosquitoes, making a reliable repellent spray essential for visitors.

Umbrellas: Rain gear or an umbrella is a must-have item due to the constant drizzle.

Portable power banks: Extra power sources are necessary since popular natural attractions are located far from hotels and charging stations.