UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Princess Nouf bint Nasser

People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Nouf bint Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Saudi King.
Taking to social media, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah also sent the Saudi King his message of sympathy.
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, says South Korean President's office
If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power
Preliminary data shows that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city, according to Kyiv military administration
She becomes Thailand's youngest prime minister just days after ally Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as premier by the Constitutional Court
Swiss confirmed that none of the 319 passengers onboard were injured due to the incident